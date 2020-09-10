OPM moves forward with third employee survey date

Federal employees should expect to start seeing invitations to participate in the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey reach their inboxes Monday, after two delays to the survey pushed it months behind schedule.

Office of Personnel Management acting Director Michael Rigas sent a memo to agency leaders Sept. 9 instructing them to prepare for administration of the FEVS survey starting Sept. 14.

According to the memo, the postponements were made in order to “allow agencies to focus on their mission critical work,” during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that time was also spent updating the survey to include questions specifically related to the pandemic.

“With the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic section, the survey also provides employees an opportunity to participate in data collection with the potential to shape future policies and interagency learning regarding human capital management in the face of an emergency,” Rigas wrote.

The 2020 survey was initially scheduled to be conducted in May, but OPM decided to postpone its release until July. The agency then postponed the survey again, just days before it was scheduled to be distributed, and move administration to the Sept. 14 date, raising congressional concerns.

According to the memo, results from the 2020 survey will begin to be available in December, though a majority of agencies won’t see their results until 2021.