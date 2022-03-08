Former Office of Personnel Management Director Janice Lachance will now head the committee that advises the government on “blue collar” federal employee pay rates.
Lachance will chair the Federal Prevailing Rate Advisory Committee (FPRAC), OPM announced March 8. The committee advises the OPM director on pay rates for trade, craft and laboring federal employees via the Federal Wage System, ensuring those rates are aligned with prevailing wages at the local level.
“Janice is the right person at the right moment to lead this pivotal work to make sure critical federal employees are valued and paid fairly as they serve the American people, and we’re excited to welcome her back to OPM,” said OPM Director Kiran Ahuja in a statement. “Janice brings tremendous institutional knowledge, consensus-building ability, and a strong understanding of labor law to this role. Her proven track record as a fair arbiter and experience navigating the specific rules and regulations that govern federal pay will inform her success as FPRAC Chair.”
Lachance served as the director of OPM from 1997 to 2001. Prior to that, she served as the office’s chief of staff, director of communications, and director of communications and policy. Before joining OPM in 1993, Lachance worked as the director of communications and political affairs for the American Federation of Government Employees, or AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States.
“I am honored and pleased to have been asked to once again join OPM, where I look forward to working with Director Ahuja and the OPM staff to ensure a Federal Wage System that is grounded in fairness and equity,” said Lachance in a statement. “Working in partnership with employee unions and federal agencies, I am confident we can make real progress on President Biden’s promise to provide additional economic security and dignity to these dedicated workers who provide important services to our nation.”
Nathan Strout is the staff editor at C4ISRNET where he covers the intelligence community.
Congress mustered rare bipartisan support for the Postal Service package, dropping some of the more controversial proposals to settle on core ways to save the service and ensure its future operations.
For nearly two years, we have witnessed a rapid deterioration of the norms that governed both physical and digital workspaces. Without such norms, interpreting behavior and understanding risk has become increasingly complex. Organizations have struggled to maintain visibility of their assets, and both internal and external attackers have capitalized on weaknesses revealed by ambiguity and uncertainty.
Aiming to build on momentum from the speech, Biden will head to Wisconsin on Wednesday in an effort to show Americans that his domestic agenda is working. His vice president and Cabinet members will fan out around the country to amplify the message.
Wild demand swings have been a subplot in the pandemic, from vaccines to hand sanitizer, along with tests. On the first day of the White House test giveaway in January, COVIDtests.gov received over 45 million orders. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
Load More
A requirement that federal contractors and subcontractors require employee vaccinations is on hold. A federal judge in Georgia blocked that mandate nationwide and the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit appeals court is to hear arguments in that case April 8.
Moscow has repeatedly demonstrated that its hackers — which include military and intelligence cyber units as well as “independent” proxies — have the capability to inflict untold damages on the infrastructure and companies the global economy depends upon.
The report — released Friday by the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization dedicated to improving the professionalism of policing — examines how police departments handled the thousands of protests and civil unrest in the U.S. in the summer of 2020, after George Floyd was killed at the hands of officers in Minneapolis.
No Republicans objected to confirming Christi A. Grimm, a longtime civil servant to be HHS inspector general. Her division includes some 1,600 auditors, law enforcement agents, and management experts, and is known for its annual health care fraud takedowns. The voice vote came Thursday evening.
The 50-46 vote means Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and prominent medical researcher, will again lead the powerful regulatory agency, which he briefly headed during the end of President Barack Obama’s administration.