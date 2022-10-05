The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I am a current DoD employee, with 45 years of service. Prior to being employed by the Federal Government I worked in the civilian sector and contributed to Social Security (not sure how many quarters I accrued). Will I be subject to the GPO?

Reg’s Response: think you are really asking about the Windfall Elimination Provision, which reduces the Social Security benefit of anyone who is receiving an annuity from a retirement system where they didn’t pay Social Security taxes, such as the Civil Service Retirement System. You can find out more about the WEP and how it might apply to you at

https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10045.pdf

In case I’m mistaken in my assumption, here’s what you need to know about the Government Pension Offset Provision. It applies to the spousal Social Security benefit of someone who is receiving an annuity from a retirement system where they didn’t pay Social Security taxes, such as CSRS. You can find out more about that provision at

https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10007.pdf

