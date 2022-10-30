Organizations including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25.
The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring, promoting and retaining military spouses, and each organization goes through a vetting process by Defense Department officials to make sure they can follow through on that commitment.
This is the 11th year of the DoD Military Spouse Employment Partnership, helping connect spouses to job openings through their online job portal.
Since last October, more than 40,000 military spouses have been hired through the program. In those 11 years, nearly 250,000 military spouses have been connected to employment opportunities across all industry sectors, under the DoD MSEP program. The program began in the Army and was expanded in 2011 DoD-wide.
RELATED
As of Oct. 28, there were 587,170 active job listings on the MSEP portal seeking military spouses.
Here’s the list of new employers, provided by the Defense Department:
- 22nd Century Technology Inc.
- Act Now Education
- Activus Connect
- American Systems
- Ascension
- Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz
- BCD Travel
- BroadPath
- Canon USA, Inc
- Conagra Brands
- Conifer Health
- Contracting resources Group, Inc.
- Corps Team
- Cushman & Wakefield
- D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families
- Easterseals UCP of North Carolina and Virginia
- EPS Corporation
- FITT Scientific
- French Consulting
- Garmin International
- Government Tactical Solutions
- Great Clips
- Great Hearts Academies
- Hunt Companies
- Interagency Veterans Advisory Council
- Intuit, Inc.
- KPMG LLP
- KPMG LLP ALTERNATE
- Matrix Providers
- Maurices
- Medix Staffing Solutions, Inc.
- MedPro Group, a Berkshire Hathaway Company
- MI Technical Solutions
- Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce
- Monster Worldwide
- Mr. Cooper Group
- National University
- NetApp
- Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
- Palo Alto Networks
- Papa
- Paychex
- PsychArmor
- Quantix SCS
- RESPEC
- Save the Children
- Serco Inc.
- Sevita
- Siemens
- Sofidel America
- Southern New Hampshire University
- SPS
- Sunny Days Sunshine Center
- TD Bank
- TIAG
- Transcom Worldwide AB
- U.S. Department of Justice
- U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP)
- U.S. Xpress, Inc
- United States Agency for International Development
- University of Dayton
- Waldorf University
- Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs
- WestRock
- WinnCompanies
- Behavior Change Institute
- HHS, LLC
- The Arc of San Diego
- TimeDoc Health
- Laredo Technical Services, Inc. (LTSi)
- Center for Social Dynamics
- Disabled Veterans Call Center
- T2 Group
- International SOS, Government Services
- Chevon
- ABM Industries
Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.