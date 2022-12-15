Washington — Federal offices in the Washington, D.C., area are open under a two-hour delayed arrival policy Thursday due to inclement weather including icy conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Baltimore, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., until 1 p.m., local time, with freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch are forecast. The highest ice amounts will be in the northern and western suburbs of the cities, where sleet could mix in.

Government employees have an option for unscheduled leave or telework, the White House Office of Personnel Management said in a statement on its website. Those who choose not to report to their regular office must be prepared to work remotely, take unscheduled leave or other paid time off, or a combination accounting for the entire workday.

“Employees should plan to arrive for work no more than 2 hours later than they would be expected to arrive,” it said.