DC federal offices to close early in advance of snow

A predicted snowy forecast for Tuesday afternoon means that feds working in the Washington, D.C., metro area will receive an early departure from work, the Office of Personnel Management announced via tweet Jan. 9.

Non-emergency employees may leave four hours prior to their usual end time but must depart by no later than 1 p.m.; those not approved for telework will be granted weather and safety leave for the remaining hours of their workday.

Those employees that are approved for telework will receive weather and safety leave only for the amount of time it would take to commute home, and are then generally expected to complete their workday by teleworking.

Employees that leave prior to their staggered four-hour time and 1 p.m. deadline will be required to take unscheduled leave or other paid time off and will not receive weather and safety leave for any part of the workday.

Emergency employees are expected to stay at their worksites unless otherwise directed.