SBA gets a new person in charge

The Senate voted 88-5 Tuesday to confirm Jovita Carranza to be administrator of the Small Business Administration, a position that has been filled in an acting capacity for nearly a year.

Chris Pilkerton has served as the acting leader of the agency since April 13, 2019, when the previous administrator, Linda McMahon, left to serve as the chair of the America First Super PAC.

Carranza previously served as the 44th Treasurer of the United States, and prior to that worked as the deputy administrator of SBA under the Bush administration.

“Jovita Carranza is exceptionally qualified to lead the Small Business Administration. As Treasurer of the United States, Jovita played an important role in the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced taxes on small businesses to the lowest level in nearly 80 years and led to the strongest U.S. economy and job markets in generations,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement at the time of her nomination.

“Jovita’s experience — including time as deputy administrator for the Small Business Administration — will be an asset to President [Donald] Trump and the SBA, as they continue to promote pro-growth economic policies, eliminate job-killing regulations and fight for the small businesses that are the lifeblood of the American economy.”