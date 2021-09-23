Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was selected as honorary co-chair for the 2021 season of the Combined Federal Campaign, serving alongside Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja, OPM announced Sept. 21.

“This is our campaign — allowing us to give via payroll deduction, support multiple vetted charities with one donation, and even pledge our time to volunteer. People in need around the world are relying on our help now more than ever. Give to a charitable cause you care about through the CFC now through January 15, 2022,” Ahuja and Haaland wrote in a campaign kickoff letter.

“This year, in addition to our online CFC Giving System, an enhanced CFC Giving Mobile App for Apple and Android devices allows donors to pledge on the go through charity fairs, campaign events, and more,” they added.

The campaign, which kicked off at the beginning of September, marks its 60th anniversary this year, having raised over $8.5 billion for more than 20,000 charities.

“Today it is the largest annual campaign for workplace charity in the world,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in a kickoff speech for the 2021 campaign.

Despite its size, the funds raised through CFC have consistently declined over the past several years. During the 2020 season, feds raised $83.6 million, a fraction of the $283 million raised by the same program in 2009.

Many explanations have been offered for this reduction, including financial challenges such as government shutdowns and the pandemic.

The CFC has also offered several special solicitations in the past year to raise funds for pandemic relief and winter storm recovery in Texas, which collectively raised over $3 million.

Jessie Bur covers the federal workforce and the changes most likely to impact government employees.