A former senior attorney with the Government Accountability Office and Senate Rules Committee is joining a large law firm in Washington D.C. specializing in government contracts.

Eric Ransom previously served as deputy assistant general counsel for GAO’s procurement law division. There, he worked on resolving disputes over business deals involving the U.S. Air Force’s B-21 stealth bomber program, NASA’s Commercial Crew Transportation Capability Program and other acquisition contracts, according to his LinkedIn.

Most recently, Ransom served as director and associate general counsel of Scale AI, Inc., a technology company offering artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for critical government platforms, including at the Pentagon.

He will return to Crowell & Moring, where the firm said he will be able to apply his decade of public sector experience to the emerging and still murky role of AI in government services.

The international law firm’s contracts group specifically has defended hundreds of millions of dollars of awards by multiple agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, the Social Security Administration and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Ransom also has experience on Capitol Hill, where he advised Senate offices on federal procurement law and contracting issues pertaining to data privacy in software and the Government Publishing Office’s $61 million contract supporting the 2020 U.S. Census., according to a press release from the law firm.

“I look forward to drawing on my government and in-house experience to help clients navigate bid protests and the defense technology environment, and structure their businesses for long-term success in the public sector,” Ransom said in the statement.

He is a graduate of the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

