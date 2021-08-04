OPM to pilot new online retirement application

Federal employees planning to retire may soon have the option to do so using an online system, rather than the paper format that is most widely used across the federal government.

Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja told reporters on an Aug. 4 call that the agency will be piloting an online retirement application system to address some of the short term problems with the federal retirement system, namely slow processing times.

Modernization of the federal retirement system has been a central priority for OPM directors for more than a decade, but retiring feds still have to work through a clunky and often slow paper-based system.

Currently, feds are expected to submit paper forms to their employing agency two months before their planned retirement date. The agency then compiles a retirement package for that employee and verifies all essential information, before electronically submitting and physically mailing a copy of that package to OPM, which does its own calculations and verifications before approving the application.

According to Ahuja, who has also placed significant focus on the need to modernize retirement, the problem stems from a lack of consistent leadership and period free of crisis.

“The challenge is that we’ve not been able to put the kind of attention on retirement services as we’ve wanted to. When I was there during the data breaches, then the departure of [the National Background Investigations Bureau] — which really put OPM in a precarious kind of financial situation — and then also the potential for the merger, I think [it] just did not allow for concerted leadership and attention,” said Ahuja.

“Long term, we need to put in a pretty robust strategic plan, and there hasn’t been one in retirement services since 2012. That’s just going to take multiple years, and I’m committed to do that.”

OPM has not had a Senate-confirmed director last more than a year since Katherine Archuleta retired in mid-2015. The agency has not had a director remain in place for the entire four-year term of a president since Barack Obama’s first OPM head, John Berry, who left in 2013.

Ahuja said that she talked with former OPM director Linda Springer, who served from 2005 to 2008 and tried to tackle the whole retirement problem in one go.

“She was like, ‘don’t do it. Be incremental, take your successes and build off of them,’” said Ahuja.

“The long term is that we have to work with multiple agencies to move from a paper-based process to online. And the reason we have these huge backlogs — not to say that OPM doesn’t hold responsibility and the buck stops with us — but it had a lot to do with moving files from one agency to OPM, all paper based, during the pandemic.”

President Joe Biden’s budget proposal and the House’s current draft of the general government appropriations bill for 2022 would grant OPM an extra $42 million to address their outdated IT systems.