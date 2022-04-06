Good Friday, which this year falls on Friday, April 15, 2022, is not a federal holiday.

Christians all over the world observe Good Friday on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Good Friday is part of Holy Week or Passion Week, an approximate timeline of the events leading up to the Resurrection on what is now known as Easter Sunday. Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday, when scriptures from the Bible indicate Jesus began the trip to Jerusalem, where he would be killed. Maundy Thursday refers to the story in the scriptures of the Last Supper, when Jesus shared a meal with his disciples. Good Friday represents the day Jesus was arrested, beaten, and nailed to a wooden cross. Holy Week ends with Easter, or Resurrection Sunday, the day when Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.

Several theories point to the origin of the name Good Friday. “That terrible Friday has been called Good Friday because it led to the Resurrection of Jesus and his victory over death and sin and the celebration of Easter, the very pinnacle of Christian celebrations,” the Huffington Post reported. Linguists suggested to Slate that an old meaning of good, or holy, led to the name Good Friday. In other cultures, Good Friday is also referred to as “Long Friday,” “the Holy and Great Friday,” or “God’s Friday.”

Many Christians commemorate Good Friday as a day of mourning and reflection. Some may fast, or refrain from eating. They also might attend a church service to honor the way Jesus suffered and died.

Twelve states recognize Good Friday as a state holiday: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Texas, and Tennessee. In states where Good Friday is a state holiday, state offices and courts are closed. Other businesses may close as well.

Since Good Friday is not a federal holiday, federal workers are generally required to work and are not eligible for holiday premium pay. The next federal holiday for federal employees is Memorial Day, which is on Monday, May 30, 2022.