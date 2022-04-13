Easter, which this year falls on a Sunday, April 17th 2022, is not a federal holiday.

Easter is a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus. Also referred to as Resurrection Sunday, Easter culminates Holy Week or Passion Week for Christians, an annual event that follows the events leading up to the crucifixion and subsequent resurrection of Jesus, as described in the Bible. Other important days for Christians within the Holy Week include Palm Sunday, celebrating Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, and Good Friday, which commemorates his crucifixion and death.

Other holiday traditions include an Easter egg hunt and roll, where children must seek out colorful eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny. The subsequent egg roll involves children pushing an egg through the grass with a spoon.

Although Easter is not a federal holiday, the president observes the date with an annual Easter egg roll for children on the White House lawn.

The next federal holiday for federal employees is Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

Nathan Strout is the staff editor at C4ISRNET where he covers the intelligence community.