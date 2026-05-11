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An underwater long-haul truck? A look at Anduril’s Dive-XL
An underwater long-haul truck? A look at Anduril’s Dive-XL
To move large payloads underwater autonomously, Anduril has been working a new system called the Dive-XL, in connection with Australia’s Ghost Shark program.
13 hours ago
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