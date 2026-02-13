The Pentagon wants sensors that can detect small drones threatening military installations across the United States.

And it wants them fast.

“Due to the urgency of the threat and the need to assess capability readiness,” the Defense Innovation Unit needs products in time for a spring 2026 demonstration a Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, according to a DIU solicitation .

“Invited companies may have 30 days or less between notification and execution of the demonstration,” the solicitation adds.

The project, titled “Counter UAS Sensing for Homeland and Mobile Defense,” seems aimed at both civil defense and battlefield protection.

The first track is protection of installations in the U.S. In this case, the sensors must detect Group 1 UAVs — the smallest category, weighing less than 20 pounds — at a minimum range of 2 kilometers.

A secondary attribute is the ability to spot Group 2 and 3 drones, or those weighing less than 1,320 pounds.

Sensors should also be able to screen out ground clutter and birds, according to the request.

“Solutions may employ single or multimodal sensing to enhance the radar solution, however the solution must include a radar sensor as part of the total proposal,” the DIU solicitation states.

The goal appears to be deploying sensors that can be used for both detection and destruction of drones, including “rapid integration capability with government designated CUAS fire control systems.”

The solicitation did not specify whether this would involve protecting military or civilian sites. However, it did state that systems must “operate safely near populated areas, within congested airspace, and across complex electromagnetic environments dominated by lawful emitters.”

The DIU project’s second track aims to provide mobile counter-drone sensors for small military units that are on the move. Equally important, these sensors themselves have to avoid being detected and targeted by enemy fire, which has been a problem for electronic warfare emitters in the Ukraine war .

“The solution’s ability to deliver early warning, allowing units to take protective action, is critical and depends upon a low physical and spectral signature to prevent targeting by enemy forces,” said DIU. “All sensing modalities are welcome, with preference for passive approaches.”

Sensors must detect Group 1 and 2 drones flying below 50 meters. Other desired attributes include multiple and redundant sensors, minimal setup time and “broadspectrum RF [radio frequency] sensing (e.g., approximately 400 MHz–8 GHz) for passive solutions, including adaptability to evolving UAS data links.”

DIU is also looking for robust systems that troops can maintain themselves.

“The system must reduce operator burden with intuitive controls for detection, tracking, and alert management,” the solicitation said. “It must be configurable and adaptable by tactical operators to the dynamic front-line RF environment without requiring support from engineering personnel.”

Interestingly, these C-UAS sensors seem aimed more at trucks and light vehicles than armored vehicles. The system, the solicitation states, must be capable of being mounted on the Infantry Squad Vehicle, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles and the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck.

Michael Peck is a correspondent for Defense News and a columnist for the Center for European Policy Analysis. He holds an M.A. in political science from Rutgers University. Find him on X at @Mipeck1. His email is mikedefense1@gmail.com.