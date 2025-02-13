Veterans Affairs officials this week unveiled new rules banning LGBTQ Pride flags and other unofficial banners at department offices and spaces, saying the move will bring “consistency” to agency messaging.

In a memo released late Wednesday evening, VA Secretary Doug Collins said the new policy would limit the display of all flags except for the American flag at all VA facilities. Exceptions include the display of state flags, military service flags, U.S. agency flags and the POW/MIA flag.

The guidance applied to “public displays or depictions of flags by VA employees in all VA facilities, workplaces, buildings, common areas and public areas,” to include personal cubicles, government vehicles and any space “in public or plain view.”

Collins’ order specifically rescinds past VA directives allowing the display of the LGBTQ Pride flag during Pride Month, traditionally observed in June.

“This policy will bring consistency and simplicity to the display of flags throughout the department, which I expect to have a singular focus: serving the needs of veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors,” Collins wrote in the memo.

The policy does not apply to veterans gravesites or museum pieces, or historical and education displays operated by the department. The rules state that such flags will be allowed “where the display or depiction cannot reasonably be viewed as an endorsement of the flag by the department.”

The policy mirrors flag rules already in place at the Department of Defense. The Confederate flag and flags of foreign countries are also banned from display in offices under the order as written.

However, a separate National Cemetery Administration directive still in place does allow “flags of the former Confederate States of America” to be placed on gravesites and displayed at VA cemeteries in states that recognize a Confederate Memorial Day.

Republican lawmakers in recent years have unsuccessfully tried to prohibit VA officials from allowing LGBTQ Pride flags to be flown at department buildings, calling it political posturing that could discourage some veterans from seeking care.

VA leaders in the Biden administration argued the opposite, saying it showed an effort by the bureaucracy to be more inclusive.

Last month, at least 60 Veterans Affairs employees were placed on administrative leave following the closure of multiple diversity, equity and inclusion offices across the department, part of a government-wide crackdown on the issue.

Collins wrote in the memo that the new rules should not be interpreted as ignoring or rejecting any groups of veterans.

“All veterans and VA beneficiaries will always be welcome at all VA facilities to receive the benefits and services they have earned under the law,” he said.

