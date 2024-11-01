Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
New recruiting effort
New recruiting effort
Pentagon drops 51 disqualifying conditions as part of recruiting push
14 hours ago
Latest Videos
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
Tiny drones, updated optics and new targeting gear for soldiers
Updated howitzer? BAE Systems shows off fast-firing artillery system
A cannon that shoots down missiles cheaply? Rapid capabilities director looks ahead
Can drones attack U.S. missile defense sites?
Why is it important to keep track of car maintenance records and how do I get started – Money Minute
Army under secretary eyes ‘flexible spending’ model for developing defense systems
Secretary of the Army speaks on adjusting to global turmoil | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.19
How can I protect myself from SMISHING attempts? — Money Minute
How do global events shape the Army? Secretary of the force explains
A cannon that shoots down missiles cheaply? Rapid capabilities director looks ahead
Future wars will be won by whoever masters digital technologies: expert
What to look for in a home remodeling contractor — Money Minute
Marines to get biggest marksmanship overhaul in 100 years
New Marine rifle qualifications head to the infantry | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.12.24
An inside look at AUSA 2024
Trending Now
What military families need to know about Tricare open season
Feds may lose travel perk when FedRooms booking website is overhauled
Why the beginning of fiscal year 2024 is in October, not January
Can Biden fire US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy?
Here are the carriers in the Postal Service health insurance program