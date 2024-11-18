Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
Pioneering female Marines’ story highlighted by veteran
Pioneering female Marines’ story highlighted by veteran
In her time at war, Riane Donoho was part of a team of female Marines working with local residents. Now, she looks to highlight the work of her fellow vets.
2 days ago
Latest Videos
This Marine was given opioids for combat wounds. He was never the same.
Preparing for Holiday Spending — Money Minute
A Marine veteran’s struggle with pain and addiction | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.16.24
What is AI’s role in defense manufacturing?
How Military Service Strengthens Your Financial Fitness — Money Minute
Goodbye gauze? New gel promises to stop blood loss from battlefield wounds
Vets group looks to activities, community as defense against veteran suicide
An Army of drones takes shape | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.2.24
Watch the US Air Force carry out dramatic nighttime Minuteman III test
Strategies for living on one income — Money Minute
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
Tiny drones, updated optics and new targeting gear for soldiers
Updated howitzer? BAE Systems shows off fast-firing artillery system
How do you maneuver an army in a massive ocean? U.S. Pacific commander talks strategy
The drones of the Army’s near-future take shape
Trending Now
Military kids deserve to stay on their parents’ Tricare plan until 26
Almost 70% of federal employees still telework, OPM poll finds
Federal workers, both Democrat and Republican, eager to vote this fall
Biden administration finalizes rule to prevent return of Schedule F
Nearly 450,000 staff and growing — just how large will VA get?