Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
Navy fires another commanding officer
Navy fires another commanding officer
Navy removes CO of Airborne Command & Control Squadron 115
2 days ago
Latest Videos
VA Secretary - veterans are not “broken” | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.23.24
Preparing for Retirement as a Servicemember – Money Minute
VA Secretary pushes back on the “broken veteran” narrative, laments suicide rates
How do Americans train with NATO in the Arctic?
In military care, his addiction deepened - and then it was cut off
This Marine was given opioids for combat wounds. He was never the same.
Preparing for Holiday Spending — Money Minute
A Marine veteran’s struggle with pain and addiction | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.16.24
Pioneering female Marines’ story highlighted by veteran
What is AI’s role in defense manufacturing?
How Military Service Strengthens Your Financial Fitness — Money Minute
Goodbye gauze? New gel promises to stop blood loss from battlefield wounds
Vets group looks to activities, community as defense against veteran suicide
An Army of drones takes shape | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.2.24
Watch the US Air Force carry out dramatic nighttime Minuteman III test
Strategies for living on one income — Money Minute
Trending Now
Healthy eating on a budget for busy military spouses
US Air Force moves closer to awarding Cloud One Next contract
US sending seized Iranian munitions to Ukraine
A stronger defense-industrial base starts with Congress
Russian jet, US drone crash over Black Sea, US military says