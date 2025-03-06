Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
VA Secretary Doug Collins discusses looming department staff cuts
VA Secretary Doug Collins discusses looming department staff cuts
The VA secretary confirmed plans to trim his department’s workforce by roughly 80,000 jobs in coming months, saying the moves are needed to reform the agency.
2 hours ago
Latest Videos
Firings and spending cuts loom at the Pentagon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.29.25
What’s the difference between private and federal student loans? — Money Minute
What might budget cuts at the Pentagon look like?
Peering into the future of changes at the Pentagon
A raft of personnel changes sweeps the Pentagon
Is an 'Iron Dome' the future of strategic homeland missile defense?
What is the cost of the next step in missile defense?
Is it time to develop space-based missile defense?
Is Trump's 'Iron Dome' the future of missile defense? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.22.25
Not even a bullet through the mouth could stop this soldier in Vietnam
How can Congress improve troops' quality of life? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.15.25
Avoiding Rookie Credit Mistakes - Money Minute
Testing the fighting style of the Army of the future
New congressional leaders look to recruitment, retention goals for 2025
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
Trending Now
Nearly 450,000 staff and growing — just how large will VA get?
How the Obama administration shaped the federal workforce
Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 VA employees, memo says
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Answers to federal workers’ questions about government labor unions