Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
VA staffing cuts won’t hurt care says House Veterans’ Committee Chairman
VA staffing cuts won’t hurt care says House Veterans’ Committee Chairman
Rep. Mike Bost says the priority for the VA is providing better service for vets and DOGE’s proposed staffing cuts are "not the actual number" to be let go.
4 days ago
Latest Videos
How to reimagine your finances during difficult times — Money Minute
Republican leader talks VA staffing cuts and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.19.25
House Veterans’ Chair vows tight oversight on budget as VA eyes efficiency
Veterans’ Affairs chairman sees friction, opportunity with Democratic lawmakers
See Cummings Aerospace's Hellhound loitering munition fly in test in Oregon
Gruntworks shows off new Marine body armor with lighter plates, more fits
Battery-powered jet board surfaces as possible special forces option
Are these new thermal optics both cheap and good?
New tech on the horizon | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.12.25
Senator blocks VA nominees after staffing cut plans | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.5.25
Outlook on changes at the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.29.25
Looking for common ground on VA overhaul
What does it take to become a paratrooper? A look at U.S. training
What’s behind senator’s block on all VA nominees?
Sen. Ruben Gallego to block VA nominations until plans to cut staff are dropped
Trending Now
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Senate leaders set May 7 hearing to review VA budget, reform plans
How the Obama administration shaped the federal workforce
Boeing defense unit reports $139M loss across three major programs
Why the beginning of fiscal year 2024 is in October, not January