Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Inside the Agencies
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
A look into the future of Army technology | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.8.25
A look into the future of Army technology | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.8.25
Defense News gets the rare chance to talk to one of the top minds in the Army on technology and transformation. Plus, updates to Army missile defense policy.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
Smart Holiday Spending for Those Who Serve — Money Minute
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
You can’t fight without supplies — a look at a changing Materiel Command
Outlining updates to the Army’s missile defense strategy
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Goal-Based Saving: A Blueprint for Your Financial Future — Money Minute
What changes are coming to the Army's aviation wing?
How can soldiers leverage AI in the cyber realm?
The Army wants to fight with AI-driven ground systems. Where does development stand?
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
Trending Now
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Another federal shutdown threat looms as Congress heads back to DC
Best pics of the week: Oct. 6, 2019
Editor's Pick: Dec. 15, 2015
Best pics of the week: Jan. 12, 2020