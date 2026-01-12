Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
Inside the Agencies
Procurement
IT & Networks
Oversight
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Search
Close
Inside the Agencies
Show Inside the Agencies sub sections
Budget
Leadership
HR
Career
Oversight
Show Oversight sub sections
DOJ/FBI
Congress
Watchdogs
Procurement
Show Procurement sub sections
GovCon
GSA
Regulations
Pay & Benefits
IT & Networks
Show IT & Networks sub sections
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud
Cybersecurity
Health IT
Retirement
FedLife
Opinion
Videos
Events
Native
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
Following the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, what’s next for U.S. forces in their own hemisphere? An analyst weighs in.
4 hours ago
Latest Videos
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Car Titles and Registration Made Simple — Money Minute
Foreshadowing the US military raid in Venezuela
How did the raid in Venezuela affect the defense industry’s bottom line? | Defense Dollars
How to Reset Your Finances After Holiday Spending — Money Minute
Sailors, shipbuilding and the state of US seapower | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.2.26
‘A threat to the homeland’ - the Navy’s role in controversial boat strikes
Explosions seen in Caracas as US forces capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
The state of US hypersonic capabilities | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.13.25
Honoring accomplishment and courage: profiles of the 2023 Service Members of the Year
Fireside chat with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle
Kickstart Your Financial Goals This New Year — Money Minute
Does the US need a ‘hypersonic czar’?
Which service is leading the US hypersonics race?
Where will the Pentagon spend $900 billion? - Defense Dollars
Trending Now
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Editor's Pick: Dec. 15, 2015
Best pics of the week: Jan. 12, 2020
Feds may lose travel perk when FedRooms booking website is overhauled
Editor's Pick: March 10, 2016