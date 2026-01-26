Sections
Navy chief says force should operate on ‘wartime footing’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.27.26
Navy chief says force should operate on ‘wartime footing’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.27.26
To meet mission and shipbuilding demands, the Navy should operate like it is at war, a top official says. Plus, details of the Tump-class battleships.
2 days ago
Latest Videos
A torpedo-hunting torpedo? Meet the ‘SeaSpider.’
How are defense companies faring so far in 2026? | Defense Dollars
CNO: Navy should operate on a wartime footing to meet its goals
How can Congress move the ‘Golden Dome’ forward? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.17.26
Is Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ feasible? A congressional supporter weighs in
Too many ‘Golden’ initiatives?
Next steps for the ‘Golden Dome’ in Congress
Debt Solutions Demystified: Management vs. Settlement — Money Minute
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Car Titles and Registration Made Simple — Money Minute
Foreshadowing the US military raid in Venezuela
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
How did the raid in Venezuela affect the defense industry’s bottom line? | Defense Dollars
How to Reset Your Finances After Holiday Spending — Money Minute
Sailors, shipbuilding and the state of US seapower | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.2.26
Trending Now
Another federal shutdown threat looms as Congress heads back to DC
The Navy's coolest looking boat
Rampant attempts to defraud troops warrants crack down, advocates say
Feds may lose travel perk when FedRooms booking website is overhauled
Why the beginning of fiscal year 2024 is in October, not January