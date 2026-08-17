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Trump orders Pentagon to cut back military exercise with South Korea
Trump orders Pentagon to cut back military exercise with South Korea
President called the annual joint exercise costly and hostile to North Korea, says US should “substantially reduce” it.
3 hours ago
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