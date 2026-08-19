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China used US military designs to build robot quadrupeds — and now they're taking over
China used US military designs to build robot quadrupeds — and now they're taking over
Experts and robotics makers say China used Pentagon-funded work to design robot dogs and then proliferated them beyond U.S. capabilities to keep up.
5 hours ago
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