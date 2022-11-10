The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I’ve read several of the questions and comments regarding the difference between the Retirement Plan Code K and KF. I now understand that there’s no difference in the retirement benefit just a difference in the amount that is contributed. Now I’m wondering if I’m the correct Retirement Plan Code.

I started with the government back in October 1998, overseas in a Full-Time (Indefinite, Excepted Service) position. My Retirement Plan Code was K (FERS and FICA). I stayed in that position for a year ending October 1999.

Upon returning stateside, I worked private sector and did not return to the government until May 2016. My Retirement Plan Code was K (FERS and FICA).

In February 2019, I was transferring to another agency within the government and the CPAC at the gaining agency stated that my Retirement Plan Code was incorrect. She stated that it should be KF (FERS (FRAE) FICA). Nonetheless, I had to pay the difference from being coded as K rather than KF.

I am still with the government with no other breaks in service.

Timeline:

— 10/1998 - 10/1999 (1st government position)

— 05/2016 - Present (Returned to Government)

— Creditable Military Service 7 years 9 months

What should my Retirement Plan Code be?

Reg’s Response: Because you were rehired after 2014 and had fewer than 5 years of creditable service, your agency was right when it changed your coverage to FERS (FRAE).

