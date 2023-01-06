The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist.

“I’m a FERS retiree who retired in Dec. 2018 and was hired back as a re-employed annuitant to my same civilian position with the Army in Dec. 2020. When I retired in 2018, I took a lump sum payment for nearly 400 hours of unused annual leave. Can I do that again when I separate from my full-time reemployed annuitant position in Dec. 2023? If so, will I get paid for more than 240 hours (I already have that much accumulated)? I have a year to start taking leave if I am going to lose it, so thought I’d ask now, since none of my Human Resources folks can answer my question, with any reply other than ‘I think so.’”

Reg’s Response

When you separate from the service before the beginning of the new leave year, you’ll be entitled to a cash payment for all of your unused annual leave.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.