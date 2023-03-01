“I was a GS-12 Guard Technician Federal government employee. My civilian position required me to be part of the military. However, when I was denied reenlistment in the military because my position was no longer needed, I lost my Federal job and was given my FERS retirement at the age of 55. Because it was an involuntary retirement, I was given a social security supplement/FERS CSA Annuity Supplement, and the ability to withdraw from my TSP without a penalty.

My question is should I receive a cost of living adjustment?

Reg’s Response

Yes, you entitled to the special retirement supplement with annual cost-of-living-adjustments (COLAs). For proof, go to https://www.opm.gov/retirement-center/publications-forms/csrsfers-handbook/c002 and scroll to Subpart 2B2.1A2.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.