“I am a federal employee with 17 years of federal service and 27 years of military service- 2 on active duty and the remainder as a Reservist. I would like to retire soon and would like to do a military buyback. I would like to know if I could buyback all of my active duty (including that performed while in the Reserves), or is it only the active duty for which I have a DD-214.

Reg’s Response

You are correct in assuming that you can make a deposit to get credit for periods of active duty service that are documented with a DD-214. Weekend drills are never creditable Neither are annual active duty for training periods unless they were performed before you were employed as a civilian by the federal government.

