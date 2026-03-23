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Who got a $20 billion Army AI contract? | Defense Dollars
Who got a $20 billion Army AI contract? | Defense Dollars
Tech innovator Anduril makes a big play in the defense space, and Turkish drone maker Baykar unveils the "Kamikaze" — that and more on Defense Dollars.
3 days ago
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