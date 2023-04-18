“I was terminated with USPS and have been receiving a pension. I had 23 yrs of services and I’m 56 yrs of age right now. Do I qualify for the special retirement supplement?”

Reg’s Response

Yes, because you were involuntarily separated, you are entitled to begin receiving the special retirement supplement when you reach you minimum retirement age. If you were born between 1953 and 1964, your MRA is 56. If you were born after 1964, your MRA would increase by 2 months for every year you were younger than age 57.

