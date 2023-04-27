“I am a Federal LEO employee, with a mandatory retirement age of 57 years old. On my 57th birthday I will have over 20 years of covered service. My question is: when I leave service, am I allowed to work part time for another federal agency or possibly a quasi-federal agency like the United States post office. I don’t want to do anything that would jeopardize my retirement and I can’t seem to find a clear answer from anyone I have spoken to.

Reg’s Response

Taking a job with another federal agency or the U.S. Postal Service would have no affect on your annuity, However, the salary of your new position would be offset by the amount of your annuity. If you worked for a year full time (or its part-time equivalent), you’d be entitled to a supplement to your annuity based on that service. If you worked for 5 years (or its equivalent), you’d be entitled to a redetermined annuity based on all your federal service.

RELATED

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.