“If you were guiding your mom, would you suggest she suspend a Blue Cross Blue Shield plan if she has Tricare for life?”

Reg’s Response

While I can’t tell you what I would do, I can tell you that the majority of people I’ve encountered who were faced with that decision and suspended their FEHB coverage were happy with what they’d done. Note: If she suspends her FEHB coverage in favor of Tricare for Life, she can always reactivate that coverage if she isn’t happy with it. And she can do that during any FEHB Open Season.

RELATED

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.