“In 2018, I retired from the armed forces with 24 years of honorable service. I started a second career as a civilian with the federal government in 2021. Someone told me I could get a second retirement after working only 10 years as a civilian. Is this true? Do I have to do something additional besides just working for 10 years until I’m 65 years old?

Reg’s Response

That someone was right. With 10 years of service you could retire under the MRA+10 provision of law. However, your annuity would be reduced by 5 percent for every year you were under age 62. You could reduce or eliminate that penalty by delaying the receipt of your annuity to a later date.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.