“I had to retire on a regular annuity earlier than I would have liked, due to health issues. I did have 33 years of federal service under FERS.

1) Am I eligible to return to work for the federal government and or private sector?

2) If so, will my social security benefits be reduced because of the federal pension I am receiving?

3) Does it matter how many hours I work/amount of salary as a reinstated retired federal employee?

4) Also, can a former federal retiree return to federal service as ft or pt?

Reg’s Response

1) As a regular retiree, you are indeed eligible to return to work for the federal government or in the private sector. If you returned to work for the government, the salary of you new position would be reduced by the amount of your annuity. If you went to work for the private sector, it would have no affect on your annuity.

2) Regardless of where you went to work, if you are under your full Social Security retirement age, your Social Security benefit would be reduced by $1 for every $2 you earned over the annual Social Security earnings limit. In the year you reached your full retirement age, it would be reduced by $1 for every $3. After that there would be no reduction.

3) and 4) There is no limit on the amount of time you could work or the salary you could receive; however, as noted above, your salary would be reduced by the amount of your annuity if you went to work for the federal government.

