“I worked for 15 years as a special provision (law enforcement) employee before going out on FERS disability retirement at age 50. I will have 12 years on the disability retirement when I reach age 62 and a recalculation takes place. I understand the first 15 years of service will be computed at the special provisions rate of 1.7%, but can you tell me what the additional 12 years while on the disability retirement will be, is it 1.0%, 1.1% or 1.7%?

Reg’s Response

According to OPM:

“If the employee is eligible for the special formula that apply to law enforcement officers, firefighters, or air traffic controllers...the formula for these special groups of employees uses a 1.7 percent factor for the first 20 years and 1 per cent for additional years.”

You are correct that at age 62 your disability annuity will be converted to a regular annuity. The amount of that benefit will be based on your high-3 on the day you went on disability retirement, increased by any retiree cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) that occurred after that date.

