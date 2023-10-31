“If I plan to retire at the start of the federal leave year, what would be the exact date, Jan. 13 or Jan. 12? And when would my first retirement check come?”

Since the 2023 leave year ends on Jan. 13, you could put that down as the date on which you are retiring. There are benefits to doing that. You’ll not only get an additional pay period worth of salary and annual leave accumulation, but you be paid for all your unused annual leave, including any amount that exceeds the annual limit. However, there is a downside. Because you won’t be on the annuity roll until February, you won’t be entitled to your first annuity payment until March.

