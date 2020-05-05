NIH partners with GSA’s modernization hub

The General Services Administration’s modernization hub announced a new partnership with the National Institutes of Health on May 4.

GSA’s Centers of Excellence initiative, which partners with agencies across the government on modernization projects, is partnering with the NIH’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, or NICHD, to modernize IT operations at the agency.

The NICHD conducts research to better understand how humans develop throughout life.

CoE’s cloud adoption, data and analytics team, in addition to its organizational change management team, will work with the NICHD to quickly implement an IT modernization strategy. The modernization plan will “provide immediate business value to NICHD and address strategic opportunities in an accelerated manner,” according to a GSA news release.

“GSA is proud that the expertise of our Centers of Excellence will support the critical NICHD research,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. “It is more important than ever to focus on cross-agency collaboration, and I look forward to seeing the fantastic results that will be achieved at NIH through this IT modernization partnership.”

The NIH is the eighth agency partnering with the GSA’s CoE team. Other agencies include the departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, and Labor; the Office of Personnel Management; the Consumer Product Safety Commission; the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center; and the Government Accountability Office.

“The addition of NIH as a new partner is a testament to the dedication of the CoE, and the larger TTS team, to continue to serve agency partners amid today’s challenging environment,” said Anil Cheriyan, director of the Technology Transformation Services offices. “The CoE will help the NICHD team advance foundational technology elements, such as infrastructure, data, and applications that are critical enablers of its mission.”