Here’s who’s building Social Security’s ‘central nervous system’

CenturyLink won another contract under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program — this time providing services for the Social Security Administration.

The task order, worth a minimum of $470 million over 15 years, is for building and deploying SSA’s data replication network.

“Social Security’s network, called SSANet, is the central nervous system of all SSA operations, which touch every American from birth throughout their entire life,” said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, public sector. “SSA continues to place its trust in CenturyLink as a mission-critical network provider by extending and expanding its relationship with us as we help the agency modernize its IT systems that provide crucial services to the American public.”

CenturyLink will provide Ethernet, virtual private networks, intrusion prevention and self-healing optical wave ring services at all of the SSA sites across the world, which total more than 1,700 posts. The telecom company will also provide secure cloud connectivity, “proactive” distributed denial of service protections and a network operations center to over 60,000 SSA’s employees.

SSA and CenturyLink have worked together since 2012, when the company became the agency’s primary managed networking service provider.

The GSA’s EIS program is a 15-year, $50 billion multiaward contract vehicle used to provide agencies with network solutions from preapproved vendors.

CenturyLink has won several other EIS task orders in the last month. The Department of Interior awarded the company a task order potentially worth $1.6 billion for network solutions. A week later, the Department of Defense chose CenturyLink to support the DoD’s global education network, worth up to $75 million.

NASA awarded the telecom giant the first-ever task order under EIS back in March 2019.