ServiceNow, a developer of cloud computer platforms that help organizations manage workflows, said it won a single award, Blanket Purchase Agreement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to simplify its procurement operations.

The agreement, in partnership with Carahsoft Technology, has an estimated value of $250 million for a five-year performance period through 2027, ServiceNow said in a statement. Carahsoft, through its GSA Schedule, will provide ServiceNow Technology Workflows, Customer Workflows, Employee Workflows, and Creator Workflows to support HHS applications, optimize inventory and reduce waste, the company said in a statement.

After the pandemic dramatically altered the way in which citizens interface with government services, modernized digital operations will help HHS better serve U.S. citizens, it said, adding that with ServiceNow, HHS can create more positive user experiences, enable a secure and compliant architecture, and achieve operational resilience for grants solutions, HR service delivery, low-code/no-code application development, service management and case management needs, audit, cloud and asset management and ZTA, and support many other mission and underlying IT requirements and needs.

“As the Department of Health and Human Services works to accelerate its digital transformation, providing a quality user experience and helping to optimize inventory has never been more vital,” said Jonathan Alboum, ServiceNow’s Federal Chief Technology Officer, in a statement.

ServiceNow, based in Santa Clara, California, said its products and services can help HHS simplify ordering and shorten procurement times. The BPA can also streamline the acquisition process and predictable pricing of ServiceNow licenses for application owners within HHS, it said.