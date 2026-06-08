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New counter-UAS tech - Kongsberg brings new capabilities to existing weapon systems
New counter-UAS tech - Kongsberg brings new capabilities to existing weapon systems
Defense manufacturer Kongsberg brings new capabilities to existing weapon systems in the ongoing fight to keep troops safe from the threat of drones
2 days ago
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