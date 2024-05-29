The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I am a military retiree with seven years of Title 10 time and 15 years of Title 32 National Guard Active Guard Reserve time. I am currently a DA civilian, and I am curious about the military buyback program. I have been getting mixed information.

Does Title 32 time count toward the buyback, and would I have to defer my military retirement if I was to buy back my military time? Or can I only buy back Title 10 time and not defer my military retirement? I was told that National Guard Title 32 time is not recognized as federal active duty, but I am receiving a retirement.”

Reg’s response:

Title 10 service is considered to be creditable service and you can make a deposit to have it used in determining your years of civilian service.

On the other hand, service in the National Guard is only creditable for periods of time if and when you were called to active duty in the service of the United States.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com

Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, photographed at his home in Hamilton, Va., on Wednesday, January 29, 2014. (Mike Morones/Staff)

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.