WASHINGTON — EnviroSpark said it won a contract to design and install electric vehicle charging stations at locations run by federal agencies throughout the Southeast region of the U.S.

The contract, which includes a $500 million dollar budget ceiling for the region, was awarded by the General Services Administration amid a nationwide push by the Biden administration for expanded EV infrastructure, the Dunwoody, Georgia-based company said in a statement.

As part of GSA’s “one-stop shop” initiative to support the transition of the federal fleet to a 100 percent zero-emission vehicle fleet, GSA established the government-wide Design/Build and Construction Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contracts to support Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment installation and related infrastructure improvements at federal locations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be part of this federal push for improved EV infrastructure in the region and country,” EnviroSpark Co-founder and Chief Government Affairs Officer Stephanie Luque said in the statement. “In order to increase EV adoption rates and reap the benefits of lower carbon emissions, we must first build out charging infrastructure. EnviroSpark is committed to that mission, and we are proud to be partnering with the GSA to bring EV access to federal agencies.”

The GSA contracts are designed to be innovative, flexible and easy to use. Services under these IDIQ contracts include:

— Electric vehicle supply equipment installation

— Feasibility studies and site assessments

— Construction and design-build services

— Utility company coordination

— Electrical infrastructure upgrades (e.g., switchgear, transformers, etc.)

— Site work services (e.g., trenching, bollards, signage, pavement markings, etc.)

— Equipment testing and commissioning

As a selected contractor, EnviroSpark, which specializes in turnkey EV charging operations, will conduct studies, tests and inspections to design, construct and implement infrastructure improvements and install charging stations at federal agency locations across the region.

To date, EnviroSpark is responsible for more than 5,500 charging ports for customers such as Georgia Power, Tesla and Electrify America in addition to partnering with government entities such as cities and municipalities, but this marks the organization’s first federal contract.