WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin contracts worth more than $500 million to replenish U.S. stocks of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, which have been supplied to Ukraine to beat back Russia’s invasion.

The service on Oct. 21 and Nov. 2 issued contracts worth $521 million to the company that were funded by Congress’ supplemental appropriation.

“These awards demonstrate the significant impact GMLRS are having on the battlefield as a vital combat capability for our international partners,” William LaPlante, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said in a statement. “They are great examples of contracting approaches we are using to more rapidly accelerate award timelines and ultimately deliver capability.”

Last month, Army acquisition chief Doug Bush told Defense News the Army is using multiple methods to accelerate contracts that will replenish supplies heading to Ukraine. He said in the Nov. 14 statement that the Army remains “committed to getting things on contract as quickly as possible to ensure our stocks are rapidly replenished.”

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor according to the annual ranking by Defense News, also won a $179 million contract this fall to replace High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, that are also being sent to Ukraine, along with an order of GMLRS.

As of October, the U.S. military has made about $3.4 billion in Ukraine-related contracting actions for arms and equipment.

Last month, Lockheed announced it plans to increase its HIMARS and GMLRS production by nearly 60%.

In September, Ukraine also announced its plan to buy 18 HIMARS, in addition to the 20 systems the U.S. has sent to the country.

Joe Gould contributed to this report.

