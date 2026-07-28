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D-Day beaches become UNESCO World Heritage sites
D-Day beaches become UNESCO World Heritage sites
Officials said the beaches where Allied troops landed in 1944 to fight Nazi forces were an enduring cultural and historical site.
30 hours ago
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