FDA joins GSA’s modernization program

The General Services Administration announced May 7 that the Food and Drug Administration is joining the GSA’s Centers of Excellence modernization program.

The new FDA CoE partnership is the second new agreement announced by GSA this week after it announced a partnership with the National Institutes of Health on May 4. The CoE initiative partners with federal agencies across the government on modernization projects.

At FDA, the CoE will work with the agency’s Office of Information Management and Technology will “strengthen an inclusive culture of employee engagement to drive the FDA’s technology modernization efforts,” the GSA news release said. The partnership will deliver new technology and processes to help the FDA’s regulatory work.

“OIMT enables us to support public health by providing critical technology to all of our offices and centers,” said FDA Chief Technology Officer Vid Desai. "When we put our workforce first we know they’ll be better equipped to meet the challenges of the FDA’s diverse mission by enabling a modern organization, strategies, and infrastructure.”

The other CoE project announce this week was for IT operations modernization at the NIH’s National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

FDA is the ninth agency joining the CoE initiative. Others are the departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, and Labor; the Consumer Product Safety Commission; the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center; the Office of Personnel Management; and the Government Accountability Office.