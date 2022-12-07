WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Dept. cleared a possible sale of M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks to Poland, according to a Dec. 6 Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement.

Congress was notified Tuesday of the potential deal that is estimated to cost $3.75 billion.

Poland intends to buy 116 Abrams tanks on top of an agreement the country signed in April to buy 250 Abrams tanks worth $4.75 billion.

The possible sale also includes 12 M88A2 Hercules Combat Recovery Vehicles, eight M1110 Joint Assault Bridges, six M577A3 Command Vehicles, 26 M1152A1 High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicles and 26 M1279A1 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, as well as ammunition and supporting equipment.

There are no offset agreements proposed as part of the potential sale, according to the announcement. All work to produce the systems will take place in the U.S.

Deliveries for the previous lot were to begin this year, with the first 28 tanks going to the country’s armed forces.

Polish defense officials have said the acquisition will enable the country’s military to counter Russia’s flagship T-14 Armata tank. The procurement will allow Warsaw to replace its outdated Soviet-designed T-72 and PT-91 tanks with a new tracked vehicle platform.

Polish land forces also operate German-made Leopard 2A4 and Leopard 2A5 tanks.

Polish President Andrzej Duda asked to accelerate acquisition programs currently being carried out as much as possible during President Joe Biden’s official visit to Warsaw earlier this year with the war in neighboring Ukraine raging.

Poland was slated to also receive Patriot missile systems and HIMARS artillery rocket systems as well as the F-35 fighter jets this year, according to Duda.

