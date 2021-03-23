Federal charity contributions remained flat for 2020

Federal employees raised nearly $83.6 million in monetary and volunteer donations to the Combined Federal Campaign last year, the Office of Personnel Management announced March 23.

That number is just below the $86.4 million raised by the campaign in 2019, despite higher numbers from one of the largest regions of the CFC program in 2020.

The CFC program has been flush with special solicitations in the past year, as OPM approved a special donation period in April 2020 to raise funds for COVID-19 response, which raised $2.5 million, and another in March 2021 for donations to Winter Storm Shirley response and recovery.

“I want to thank all of the federal, postal, military personnel and retirees who participated in and donated to this cycle’s CFC,” said OPM acting Director Kathleen McGettigan said in a statement.

“The CFC is uniquely positioned to help support those in need, especially during this extremely tough time as we’re still combating COVID-19 worldwide. I am very proud of the hard work that CFC teams at every federal department and agency put in to adjust to fundraising in a virtual environment.”

The CFC’s emphasis in recent years on giving through their online portal proved valuable during the mass telework of the pandemic, as approximately 86 percent of pledges in 2020 were made through the online system.

In total, CFC has raised $8.5 billion since it’s inception over 50 years ago.