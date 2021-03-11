OPM approves special giving period for Texas storms

The normal Combined Federal Campaign period for federal employees to give to charity has already come to a close, but the Office of Personnel Management announced March 11 that feds would have another opportunity to donate to help the victims of the extreme winter weather that hit Texas in February.

Winter Storm Shirley crossed many parts of the U.S. but hit parts of Texas the hardest, causing prolonged power outages, freezing conditions and widespread infrastructure damage.

“The CFC has a vetted list of more than six thousand local, national, and international health, and human welfare charities that are working overtime assisting people who need food as well as other day-to-day needs,” said OPM acting Director Kathleen McGettigan in a news release.

“The CFC is uniquely positioned to supplement the federal government’s overall response by pledging additional resources to charities, and in particular, to those that are actively responding to various individual, family and community needs as a result of the severe weather and its impact on vulnerable families and children. We are very glad to be able to play some part in helping support those in need during this difficult time.”

According to the news release, Federal Executive Boards in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, Texas appealed for the special CFC solicitation to add the weight of nonprofit support to already-ongoing federal efforts helping Texans recover from the storm.

Federal employees have had an especially active giving year already, as a COVID special solicitation held in late April 2020 raised $2.6 million for pandemic response, and early numbers for the regular 2020 CFC season indicate that feds made a strong showing of contributions.

The solicitation will run through April 9 via the CFC online giving portal.