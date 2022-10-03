The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: I retired on 6/60/2022 with a negative sick leave balance. I, my manager and DM have been searching for a contact to repay the amount due. I requested liquidation of the balance and it was denied stating I continued to use FMLA leave. That is correct but it was accrued annual leave, not advanced sick leave.

The IRMs have nothing to say about this issue except that the employee must pay it back. No kidding, but how do I do that!? I was told only payroll can provide that information. I have been attempting to reach them since July 1st without success. The closest I got was getting a return phone call and sitting on hold until the line shut down for the day. All other calls are disconnected due to high volume.

Do you have any information on where to send the payment?

Reg’s Response: As a rule, your agency would ask OPM to recover the debt from your annuity. You would then work with OPM to either make a one-time payment or set up a payment schedule.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.